Ohio State thumps No. 1 Penn State

The stay at the top will be a short one for the Penn State men’s hockey team.
The No. 1 Nittany Lions stumbled against No. 11 Ohio State on Saturday night at Pegula Ice Arena, especially giving up goals at the beginning and end of periods, in a 6-3 loss.
Earning the top ranking in the nation in both major national polls, the loss and shootout loss Friday will surely knock Penn State down several rungs.
David Thompson, Kris Myllari and Andrew Sturtz had goals for the Nittany Lions (16-3-2, 5-2-1 Big Ten) and Peyton Jones had 22 saves in his worst outing of the season.
John Wiitala, Mason Jobst, Dakota Joshua, Matthew Weis, Luke Stork and Christian Lampasso had the Buckeye goals and Christian Frey stopped 41 shots.
Thompson was first to light the lamp 2:38 into the game, beating Frey from near the wall with a rocket shot.
A Penn State turnover, when a pass from the corner out to the point was wide off the mark, led to Wiitala’s breakaway to beat Jones.
Two goals in the span of less than two minutes of game action sucked some life out of the building for a while. First, Jobst led a rush up the ice on a power play with 100 seconds left in the first period, then Joshua had a breakaway to open up the lead 18 seconds into the second.
The building was alive again seven minutes later when Myllari, just after stepping onto the ice on a shift change, teed up Brandon Biro’s feed and blasted it into the net.
Sturtz gave the Lions, and their fans, a huge jolt in the final seconds of the second period, somehow finding an opening from a tight angle along the goal line wide of the net to tie the game.
The start of the third also was bad for Penn State — or good for Ohio State, with goals from Weis and Stork just over a minute apart.
Lampasso finished the scoring, redirecting the puck in with 2:50 left.
Notes: Penn State takes a break next weekend from Big Ten play for its final non-conference game of the season, facing Princeton on Saturday at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center. … Penn State failed to cash in on a 5-minute major on Ohio State’s Kevin Miller after he delivered a shot to the head of Denis Smirnov in the second period. … The Buckeyes again played without top scorers Nick Schilkey and Tanner Laczynsky. … Ohio State’s defense had a huge night, blocking 34 shots.
