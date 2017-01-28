No. 4 Penn State men’s hockey can’t hold off Princeton’s rally

No. 4 Penn State was in good shape after two periods of play on Saturday inside the Wells Fargo Center.
The Nittany Lions (16-4-2) led by two goals and were well on their way to getting coach Guy Gadowsky his 250th career victory.
Princeton (8-11-2) had other things on its mind. The Tigers tallied three goals in the third period to top Penn State 5-4.
The teams combined to score five goals in the first period.
The Nittany Lions got the board first with Andrew Sturtz converting on a pass from Chase Berger 51 seconds into the game. Princeton responded 34 seconds later to tie it up at 1-1 thanks to Max Becker.
David Hallisey gave the Tigers a 2-1 lead midway through the period.
David Goodwin and Kris Myllari closed out the first period with goals for Penn State. Sturtz tallied the lone goal of the second period to give the Nittany Lions a 4-2 lead. It was Sturtz’s 17th goals of the season.
Princeton picked up two goals in under two minute to tie the game with just less than 16 minutes to go in the game. Ben Foster’s goal with 1:26 to go in the game was the dagger for the Nittany Lions.
