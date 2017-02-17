Penn State hockey drops showdown with Minnesota

The Penn State men’s hockey team just can’t solve the Minnesota puzzle.
Rem Pitlick netted a hat trick and the No. 5 Golden Gophers scored three goals in the final six minutes for a 6-3 victory over the No. 9 Nittany Lions on Friday night at Pegula Ice Arena.
Andrew Sturtz, Nate Sucese and Kris Myllari scored the goals for Penn State (18-7-2, 7-5-1), Denis Smirnov assisted on all three goals and Peyton Jones made 25 saves as the team’s hopes to win the Big Ten regular-season title were all but dashed.
Ryan Norman, Justin Kloos and Taylor Cammarata netted the other goals for Minnesota (19-8-2, 10-3) and Eric Schierhorn made 40 saves.
Pitlick split through a pair of Penn State defenders to break in on Jones for the opening score.
Penn State tied it during a 5-on-3 power play, with some nifty passing before Dylan Richard got a shot on goal and Sturtz knocked in the rebound for his team-leading 18th goal of the season.
The Nittany Lions were on the 5-on-3 in part because of an ill-timed hit by Brent Gates Jr. on Erik Autio, drilling the defenseman from behind into the boards. Gates received a five-minute major and was ejected from the game.
Sucese got credit for the second goal, but it was Smirnov’s passing that made it possible, making a blind backhand feed from the boards to Sucese cutting alone through the middle.
Pitlick tied it with his second score, sprinting ahead to pick up the puck and beat Jones. Norman then put the Gophers back in front, knocking in a rebound six minutes later.
David Goodwin slid the puck back to Myllari at the point midway through the third period for a rocket that found a path through nearly every Gopher on the ice to tie the game.
Kloos put the Gophers ahead again with a power-play score, alone at the faceoff circle to tee one up with a rocket, and two more goals in the final three minutes to ice it, first by Cammarata and then Pitlick completed the hat trick with an empty-net score.
Notes: The teams meet again at 8 p.m. Saturday, and will be shown live on BTN. … It appeared Vince Pedrie had a goal at 8:11 of the first, but Sturtz was whistled for goaltender interference, though replays seemed to show he was pushed into the goalie. ... There were a few empty seats despite the importance of the game, especially in the student section, because of Thon across the street.
Gordon Brunskill: 814-231-4608, @GordonCDT
Comments