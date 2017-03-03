Untimely turnovers doom Penn State in 7-4 loss to Wisconsin

The Penn State men’s hockey team needed a big win Friday night.
But some untimely turnovers left the No. 11 Nittany Lions at the wrong end of a 7-4 loss to No. 11 Wisconsin at Pegula Ice Arena.
Ryan Wagner scored a pair of third-period goals to lead the Badgers in the final home weekend of the season.
Andrew Sturtz scored two goals and assisted on another for Penn State (20-9-2, 9-7-1 Big Ten), with one goal each for Nate Sucese and Dylan Richard. Peyton Jones made 25 saves in the loss.
Other Wisconsin goals came from Will Johnson, Seamus Malone, Jason Ford, Matt Ustaski and Grant Besse. Jack Berry had 34 saves.
The Badgers were clinging to a one-goal lead most of the third period before Wagner scored both of his tallies, the first on a steal off a broken Penn State stick and the second with an empty net to lock up the win.
A Nittany Lion turnover led to the opening goal, with Ryan Wagner swiping the puck and feeding it to Johnson next to the net.
Sturtz tied the game on a power play, knocking in a rebound after finding the puck among a pile of bodies in front of the net.
Wisconsin controlled most of the second period with a pair of goals, first from Malone slipping the puck under Jones, barely trickling over the goal line, and then Ford knocking in a rebound.
Penn State fought back late in the period, first when a long rebound popped out to Sucese by the left faceoff dot, bringing a howitzer shot from the freshman. Just 58 seconds later Sturtz netted his second, finding the top shelf off a pretty feed from Alec Marsh.
The two goals gives Sturtz 21 on the season, making the sophomore the second Nittany Lion to score 20 in a season and leave him one shy of Casey Bailey’s team record.
But another turnover led to a 3-on-1 break for the Badgers and Ustaski’s goal to put the Badgers back in front with 11.7 left in the second.
Wisconsin went up by two again on Besse’s rebound early in the third, but Richard answered 70 seconds later off Sturtz’s feed.
Notes: The teams tangle again at 8 p.m. Saturday, with Senior Night festivities beginning a little after 7:30 p.m. … Sturtz now has 39 career goals, passing Eric Scheid for second on the career list for the team. Bailey had 45 for his career. … With a hard hit from behind into the boards midway through the second, Penn State’s Brandon Biro got a 5-minute major and a game misconduct to get ejected. The Lions killed the power play.
