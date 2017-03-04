Penn State men’s hockey rolls past Wisconsin on Senior Night

On a night the Penn State men’s hockey team needed a win, and to gain some confidence, the Nittany Lions got both.
In his final home game, and following an emotional Senior Night ceremony, captain David Goodwin led the charge with two goals and two assists as Penn State maintained very real hopes to making the NCAA tournament.
With spectacular goaltending from Peyton Jones and elegant stick work from freshman Denis Smirnov, the No. 11 Nittany Lions took down No. 16 Wisconsin 6-0 Saturday night at Pegula Ice Arena.
Fellow seniors David Thompson and Zach Saar also got in on the scoring, along with Kris Myllari and Alec Marsh for Penn State (21-9-2, 10-7-1), which equaled last season’s win total. Jones was practically an acrobat between the pipes while making 36 saves.
With three assists, Smirnov has 43 points for the season, breaking the single-season team record. Matt Jurusik was under fire much of the night for the Badgers (19-12-1, 12-6), making 34 saves.
