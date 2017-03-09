Big things on the line for Penn State hockey with visit to Michigan

1:04 Wyatt is learning how to walk with his wheelchair Pause

0:57 NASA collects data over Centre County

3:21 Michelle Orner has one of the best jobs at the Berkey Creamery

0:08 EMTs take Aylin Hernandez, an abduction victim, from a police cruiser

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win

1:01 Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan appears with ‘House of Cards’ star Michael Kelly in opioid epidemic awareness video

3:33 Video shows Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter dispute before arrest

0:56 Visionese gives you a different perspective