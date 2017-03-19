Penn State hockey to face Union in first round of NCAA tournament

The next major milestone for the Penn State men’s hockey team was revealed Sunday afternoon.
Just over 12 hours after winning their first Big Ten title, the Nittany Lions erupted in joy as they saw their school listed on the NCAA tournament’s 16-team bracket.
Penn State (24-11-2) will face Union in the first round at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at at US Bank Arena in Cincinnati.
The Nittany Lions beat Wisconsin 2-1 in double overtime Saturday night in Detroit to earn the conference’s automatic bid, and the team gathered at Letterman’s Sports Bar and Gastro Pub for a viewing party of the NCAA bracket announcement.
Joining the Nittany Lions and Union will be No. 1 overall seed Denver and Michigan Tech, who will battle in the other regional game. The winners will face off Sunday to earn a trip to the Frozen Four at the United Center in Chicago on April 6 and 8.
This story will be updated after the conclusion of Penn State’s viewing party.
