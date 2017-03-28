Penn State defenseman Vince Pedrie signs with N.Y. Rangers

Penn State suffered its first loss of the hockey postseason early Tuesday morning.
Defenseman Vince Pedrie announced on Facebook he had signed with the New York Rangers and will forego his final two seasons with the Nittany Lion hockey program.
“I’m extremely grateful for this opportunity,” he wrote in a post on Twitter, “and I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”
Pedrie was one of the team’s top two-way defensemen, always willing to jump in on the offensive end and crash the net. He posted eight goals and 21 assists this season, earning first-team All-Big Ten honors, and had 16 goals and 35 assists over his two years.
He helped the Nittany Lions to the Big Ten Tournament title, a berth in the NCAA Tournament and a first-round win against Union before the team fell to Denver 6-3 Sunday night to end the season.
“The memories I’ve made in just two years will last a lifetime,” he wrote. “I love everything about this university and I will always be a proud Penn Stater.”
More information will be available on Pedrie and the team when the team will hold its season wrap-up press conference Tuesday afternoon.
Comments