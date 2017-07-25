Cael Sanderson agrees to new long-term deal with Penn State wrestling

Cael Sanderson isn’t going anywhere.
Sanderson — who’s led Penn State wrestling to six national championships in seven seasons at the helm — has agreed with the university on a new long-term deal, athletic director Sandy Barbour announced Tuesday morning.
No details were provided on the length or salary of the executed agreement.
Penn State is obligated to release contract details of only four athletic department jobs: athletic director and the head coach of football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball.
Sanderson’s previous contract — inked in 2012 — expired in June. But Barbour said there was nothing to worry about in retaining the wrestling icon.
“What Cael and our wrestling program have done is absolutely spectacular,” Barbour said. “There was never an issue. There was never a concern. It was a matter of getting to a right place.”
“Spectacular” might be an understatement, too. Sanderson’s seven years at Penn State have resulted in 16 NCAA individual champions and 21 Big Ten individual title winners to go along with the six national crowns.
But how long will Sanderson’s tenure be? It’s tough to say without available contract terms.
“We’re not going to, as a course of practice, give details on anything other than the four athletic department contracts that we’re required to,” Barbour said.
However, what’s known is this: Sanderson will be in Happy Valley for the foreseeable future — a comforting feeling for Barbour, Penn State and its fans.
John McGonigal: 814-231-4630, @jmcgonigal9
