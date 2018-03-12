After Big Ten disappointment, Penn State’s Shakur Rasheed is looking to bounce back and ‘have fun’

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 85 Watch highlights from Penn State's win Pause 231 Penn State's Cael Sanderson reflects on winning the NCAA Championship 146 How the brain responds to methamphetamine 110 Penn State wrestler Shakur Rasheed talks Big Ten disappointment 79 "I'm feeling better than ever" 35 Baltimore students stage 'lie-in' for gun control 115 Pennsylvania special election: Republicans spend millions 101 It's bigger than just wrestling says silver medalist Koleno 112 Dowling didn't achieve goal this year but will continue to be motivated 18 Clover Valley bags of rice have live moth larvae inside Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Penn State wrestler Shakur Rasheed came in second during the Big Ten tournament, falling short of his expectations. Jeremy Hartley jhartley@centredaily.com

Penn State wrestler Shakur Rasheed came in second during the Big Ten tournament, falling short of his expectations. Jeremy Hartley jhartley@centredaily.com