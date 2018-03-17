Penn State clinches 2018 NCAA wrestling team title with Bo Nickal’s pin

For the seventh time in eight years, Penn State wrestling has picked up a national title.
A Bo Nickal pin of Ohio State’s Myles Martin in the 184-pound final put the Nittany Lions ahead of the Buckeyes by an insurmountable 12 points Saturday night at Quicken Loans Arena. Nickal’s fall came in 2:29.
With the win, Nickal joined teammates Jason Nolf (157 pounds), Vincenzo Joseph (165) and Zain Retherford (149) as national champions.
Mark Hall (174) finished as runner up, while freshman Nick Lee (141) came in fifth. Shakur Rasheed (197) and heavyweight Nick Nevills finished in seventh place. Eight out of the nine wrestlers Penn State took to the NCAA Wrestling Championships finished as All-Americans.
