Bald Eagle Area girls’ volleyball falls in district quarterfinals

The Bald Eagle Area girls’ volleyball team expected to be contending for a District 6 championship this fall.
Instead, the Lady Eagles’ season came to an end early.
Bishop McCort swept away the top seed in Class AA 25-16, 25-22, 25-16 Tuesday night in BEA’s gym.
Machala Gibbons’ 25 kills paced the Crimson Crushers, who will meet either West Branch or Central Cambria in Thursday’s semifinals.
BEA (16-2), which hadn’t lost a match outside of tournaments since August, was led by Katie Flick’s 10 kills, Caylee McCaslin’s six kills, Regan Dyke’s 14 digs and two aces, Ally Onder’s 12 digs, Madison McCauley’s three blocks, Madi Hahn’s 17 assists and Madison Rockey’s 13 assists.
