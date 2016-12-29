State College wins boys’ basketball title in Kiwanis Tournament

The State College boys’ basketball team led to start the game but trailed for most of the rest of the game.
It wasn’t until Tommy Friberg hit a runner with 53 seconds to go did the Little Lions claim the lead again.
It helped them to a 63-60 win over Delaware Valley Charter in the Kiwanis Holiday Classic championship game.
With 4:50 to go in the game, Drew Friberg hit a three from the top of the key to get State College within 52-49. Two minutes later, the Little Lions were within two thanks to back-to-back buckets from Tommy Sekunda and Eli Bokunewicz. A minute later, Delaware Valley’s lead was 58-57 after Sekunda drained a three from the corner.
Following Tommy Friberg’s bucket, Antwaun Butler’s score was the final of the night for Delaware Valley as it led 60-59.
Sekunda hit a layup to push State College back in front 61-60. After getting a stop, Drew Friberg drew a foul and knocked down the free throws to seal the win.
Sekunda finished with 25 points to lead State College offensively despite picking up his fourth foul with over 10 minutes to go in the game. Drew Friberg finished with 17 points.
More to come.
