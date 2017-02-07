Halle Herrington sets program record in Philipsburg-Osceola win

Halle Herrington is accustomed to lighting up the box score, but Tuesday night was a little ridiculous.
Herrington put on a show, dropping a career-high 45 points and leading Philipsburg-Osceola girls’ basketball to a 73-57 win over Clearfield.
Herrington’s total was a single-game program record, which surpassed Emily Wagner’s 44-point mark in the 1993-94 season.
“She was on fire,” P-O coach Alexis Bacher said. “Even when people double-team her, she still gets around them. ... She just knows how to get open.”
The sophomore guard took advantage of the clear looks, too. Coming off a 39-point performance against Juniata on Saturday, Herrington built on that momentum, recording 18 field goals, four of which were 3-pointers.
Loryn Hughes complemented Herrington’s sharp shooting. The fellow co-captain scored 10 points for the Lady Mounties.
Clearfield was led by Ally Lindstrom and Alayna Ryan, who notched 24 and 17 points, respectively.
However, the Lady Bison couldn’t keep pace with Herrington, who now has 923 career points.
The sophomore star and the Lady Mounties close out their regular season against St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy on Wednesday.
