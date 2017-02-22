Bellefonte, State College baseball teams to tangle at Medlar Field

The Bellefonte baseball team will be making a return trip to the site of the biggest victory in program history.
The State College Spikes announced Wednesday afternoon that the Red Raiders will meet State College on April 8 at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.
The meeting of the longtime Centre County diamond rivals will follow Penn State’s game against Ohio State. First pitch for that game is scheduled for 2 p.m.
“We are looking forward to hosting the Little Lions and Red Raiders at Medlar Field for a memorable matchup following the PSU-OSU game,” State College Spikes General Manager Scott Walker, a Bellefonte graduate, said in a statement released by the Spikes. “The opportunity to host these two storied programs is a great chance to once again grow the game of baseball here in central Pa.”
Bellefonte captured its first PIAA championship last June at the stadium, beating Susquehanna Township 2-0 in the Class AAA finals. With the PIAA expanding to six classes this school year, the Red Raiders will look to repeat as state champions in Class 5A. The PIAA title games again will be played at the field.
“It’s great to see two local programs with tremendous history get an opportunity to compete and showcase the local talent,” Bellefonte Athletic Director Jonathan Clark said in the Spikes’ release. “When you add in the opportunity to play the game at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, it makes it pretty special.”
The non-league game will be the first regular-season high school contest hosted by the stadium in nearly a decade, and will mark the first time the Little Lion program has played there. It also will be Bellefonte’s first regular-season game on the field.
“We are thrilled to be able to bring a State High baseball game to Medlar Field this spring,” State College Athletic Director Peg Pennepacker said in the release. “It is especially exciting to play a local school like Bellefonte, and this event creates a great opportunity for our program, the school and the community.”
Fans can get free admission to the high school game if they purchase tickets for the Nittany Lions-Buckeyes game, or general admission tickets for the Red Raiders-Little Lions game are $3.
