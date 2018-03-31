Centre County has some contenders to be among state's best in track

As chilled as track and field athletes feel in March, when they first venture outside for practices and meets, they know they usually will be bathed in sunshine and warmth by the time the District 6 and PIAA meets roll around and the boys and girls give their best performances.
The area has quite a few athletes ready to chase after more district and state medals with their record-setting runs and throws, and the royalty of the area’s teams figures to again be State College’s girls, who have dominated for more than a decade as the District 6 Class 3A team champs.
“As a team, we have the strength across the event areas to compete against the best teams in the state,” coach Jenn Evans said. “It will be exciting to see how this season unfolds.”
One of the strongest event areas for Centre County teams will be in the middle- and long-distance runs, with four teams and many more individuals qualifying for last fall’s PIAA championships.
Here's a look at the area’s track and field teams.
Bald Eagle Area
The boys’ and girls’ programs are essentially in the same boat for Bald Eagle Area. With low numbers on the roster and many holes to fill, coach Jeff Jodon thinks “it’s like a chess match” as he tries to find the right fit for athletes and the best way to cover as many events as possible.
“We have a lot of holes that need to be filled,” Jodon said. “We’re still experimenting where to put everyone. … Nothing is locked in for anyone.”
With fewer than two dozen athletes on each roster, there has been a lot of movement among the events, with some switching from hurdles or sprints to distance running day to day or week to week. Especially on the girls’ side there is youth, with most of the athletes either freshmen or sophomores. Many of the boys and girls also figure to get some heavy work at meets.
“Other than maybe the throwers, every other girl is being asked to run in four events,” said Jodon, in his 29th season guiding the Eagle program. Even with the small numbers on the roster, Jodon has full faith in his athletes to have an impact at each meet.
“We’re going to line up and fight tooth and nail for both the boys and girls,” he said, “and look for our best performances through the season.”
Bellefonte
Boys
The spring season will entail a lot of training and adjusting for the Red Raiders. More than half of the roster is either freshmen or first-year athletes in the sport.
Expected team leaders in events for the boys:
Sprints: Logan VonGunden, Tyler Cooke, Austen Craig, Jackson Folnsbee, Andrew Sharp
Middle- and long-distance: Cole Hovis, Zac Covone, Brett Pope, Daniel Methven, Austin Melius,
Hurdles: Logan Naspinski, Eddie Henry, JT Craig, Taylor Johnson
Jumps: Moryelle Fernandez, AJ Hovis, Cole Hovis, Seth Johnson
Throws: Luke Lambert, Max Kroell, JD Besch, Archer Jewell
Pole vault: AJ Hovis
Bellefonte figures to be strong in a number of areas. Lock Haven commit Pope and Mountain League 400-meter champ Cole Hovis, both PIAA cross country qualifiers, lead the middle- and long-distance crew. The Raiders also return their top throwers in Lambert and Kroell.
The team’s youth and inexperience will show in the sprints, high jump and pole vault.
“We are such a young team overall, that I’m looking forward to seeing the team progress,” coach Seth Miller said. “Additionally, while we are young we are strong in several areas.”
Girls
The Lady Raiders are in much the same position as their male counterparts, also with more than half the roster either freshmen or newcomers.
Expected team leaders in events:
Sprints: Chelsea Robson, Katey Morgante
Middle- and long-distance: Amber Shirey, Amaya Rothrock
Hurdles: Andrea Linn, Alyssa Bickle, Katherine Uchneat, Nina Shively
Jumps: Andrea Linn, Chelsea Robson, Elisa Shadow
Throws: Gabbie Pighetti, Alison Spratt, Michaela Burris, Jasmine Kozel
Pole vault: Katherine Uchneat
Bellefonte does have experience in several events. Linn has been consistent in the jumps in past seasons and has talent joining her in Robson and Shadow. Pighetti returns to the throws after a year away, and there is also depth in the distance events, paced by sophomore Shirey.
Sprints and hurdles, on the other hand, will see a period of adjustment with only three returning letterwinners combined in those events.
“Same as with the boys’ team, I’m looking forward to seeing the girls improve and learn to enjoy the sport of track and field,” Miller said. “We have a great group of girls who are very coachable.”
Penns Valley
Girls
The defending Mountain League champs return much of the talent that posted a 7-0 league record last season. Only five girls graduated last spring, and coach Kendyl Paolini feels a strong freshman class will help keep the team competing at the league’s top.
“This team returns several strong sprinters and hurdlers as well as some jumpers who I expect to score points often,” she said. “We also have a strong distance core, which I also expect to be rather successful.”
Expected team leaders in events:
Sprints: Isabella Culver, Marissa Stecko
Middle- and long-distance: Alex Witherite, Catherine Bierlein
Hurdles: Sydney Riegel, Jadyn Butler, Saige Corl
Jumps: Paige Kubalak, Peyton Homan
Throws: Millena Dorman, Maddie Fye
Leading the team is a trio who competed at the PIAA Championships: Culver, Riegel and Stecko. They made up three-fourths of the 1,600-meter relay team, and school-record-holder Culver was eighth individually in the 400.
Paolini also thinks her team will be strong in the hurdles with Riegel, in the longer distance events with Witherite and Bierlein, in the jumps with Kubalak and Homan and throwers Dorman and Fye, with each expected to secure team points in many of the Lady Rams’ meets.
“We have some strong underclassmen coming up to join the ranks of returning letterwinners and I predict that to create an exceptional combination,” Paolini said. “I’d like to take a large group to districts and think that there are many athletes who have the potential to compete at the state meet this year, as well.”
Boys
The Penns Valley boys’ team was hit much harder by graduation than the girls, with many key point-earners needing to be replaced. The Rams will be strong in a few areas, but there will be a question marks in other events.
Expected team leaders in events:
Sprints: Sam Goodwin, Jeremiah Manning,Tristan Klinefelter
Middle- and long-distance: Chris Colwell, Sammy Gray, Mark Berly
Hurdles: Branston Peese, Alex Hammer
Jumps: Blaine Ripka, Nic Kubalak
Throws: Jacob Hockenberry, Kasey Selner
The greatest strength of the team resides in the middle- and long-distance group, paced by the PIAA Class A champions from last fall with seniors Chris Colwell, Stamm, Gray and Mark Bierly and freshmen Sands and Brendan Colwell.
Paolini also is expecting some other freshmen to make big contributions to help the Rams this spring.
“Last year’s senior class had many strong athletes in all event areas; we are working on reloading athletes to fill those spots, but it will take a bit until everyone gets settled into their new roles,” she said. “….This team has incredible leadership and I think they will come together nicely to lead a successful season.”
Philipsburg-Osceola
The Mounties are looking to build the program, with plenty of youth bolstering the ranks but seeking to gain experience.
Expected team leaders in events:
Sprints: Justin Hale, Nate Twoey, Kaleb Richardson, Hunter Wolf
Middle- and long-distance: Matthew Shimmel, Cole Hoover, Josh Rea, Zach Thomas, Ronnie Pinto, Kaden Vail
Hurdles: Zach Myers
Jumps: Dane Soltys, Kaleb Richardson, Ben Schiefer
Throws: Reese Yarger, Jimmy Bryan
Expected team leaders in girls’ events:
Sprints: Sydney Holt, Kyra James, Rachel Burger
Middle- and long-distance: Samantha Bainey, Alysa Butterworth
Hurdles: Megan Kosut
Jumps: Aneesa Karimushan, Lexi Hahn, Jenna Hoover
Throws: Jordan Day, Mackenzie Podliski, Tierra Miller
Both teams have experienced seniors, but the girls have a larger freshman class to help grow the depth across the events.
“One of the strengths of both the boys’ and the girls’ teams is the leadership displayed by our upperclassmen,” coach Jason McKenzie said. “They set a positive example for all of our underclassmen with their hard work, dedication and team spirit.”
Trying to compete against a strong league also will bring challenges to the P-O teams in dual meets, but McKenzie is confident in the growth of his athletes.
“The Mountain League is a competitive league,” he said. “Each and every meet will bring a new set of challenges for our kids. Our athletes will be ready for those challenges, though.”
St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy
Boys
The Wolves’ program continues to build, with more talent and depth on the roster each season, with a strong indoor season helping prepare the team.
Expected leaders in events:
Sprints: Tommy DeNezza, Ethan Kauffman, Cole Bernier, Tyler Emigh
Middle- and long-distance: Carter Kauffman, Max Wortman, Leland Calistri, Brendan Scanlon, Malachi Duvall, Kaelan Wright
Jumps: Max Wortman, Ethan Kauffman, Tommy DeNezza, Malachi Duvall
Throws: Jameson Reigh, Theo Spychalski
Pole vault: Ethan Kauffman
St. Joseph’s figures to get some consistent team points in the distance runs, paced by PIAA cross-country medalist Carter Kauffman. Coach Jayson Jackson also likes the talent he sees in the young sprinters on the roster, and his veterans leading the way in the throws with Spychalski and Reigh, and in the jumps with Wortman.
“We are excited to see this group grow as individuals and become a strong unit,” Jackson said. “We have a great mix of returning athletes who have experience on the district and state levels, to help bring the newcomers along quickly.”
Girls
The Lady Wolves have been at their strongest the past few seasons with their distance runners, with three straight seasons as PIAA champion or runner-up. Now, Jackson is liking the progress he is seeing in other areas of the team, with what he thinks is his strongest overall team in the program’s eight-year history.
“We were able to add more depth across the board after a record-breaking indoor season,” he said. “With the added depth, the team will look to make it to the next level this spring.
Expected leaders in events:
Sprints: Izzy Warren, Clare Marsh, Veronica Emigh, Sloan Dalby, Myah Chappell, Kaela Meyer, Sarah Lombardi
Middle- and long-distance: Sera Mazza, Julia, Cusatis, Myah Chappell, Maggie Urban, Emma Youngmark, Lindsey Carmack, Addie Ebbs, Addie Strauss, Lexi Kranich, Camryn Eby, Kathleen Simander, Sarah Watkins
Hurdles: Clare Marsh, Izzy Warren, Shannon Saclyn, Hannah Langelaan
Jumps: Izzy Warren, Sarah Watkins, Ruthanna McMurtrie, Sarah Lombardi, Hannah Langelaan
Throws: Michaela Maynard, Elizabeth Peters, Maggie Mangene
Mazza, a junior, leads the returning group after running at the PIAA championships last spring and plenty of state cross country meet success. The distance group also has other members of last fall’s District 6 champion and PIAA runner-up cross country team with Chappell, Urban, Youngmark, Carmack and district champion Cusatis.
“We are looking to build a strong team that complements itself across all areas,” Jackson said. “Our depth is the best we have and now it is a matter of coming together as one to continue our relentless pursuit of our goals.”
State College
Boys
State College aims high every year, and 2018 doesn’t figure to be an exception with plenty of talent on the roster. The Little Lions posted a third straight District 6 title performance last season, and finished third as a team at the PIAA championships.
Expected team leaders in events:
Sprinters: Cohen Russell, Keaton Ellis, Sam Knipe, Terrell Ealy, Luke Knipe
Middle- and long-distance: Mitchell Etter, Eric Boethius, Owen Isham, Marc Allerheiligen, Joe Messner, Henry Ballard, Nick Banerjee, Bennett Norton, Sam Horn
Hurdles: Chase Longenecker, Zach De Carmine, Alex Hynoski, Lokey Howell
Jumps: Lance Hamilton, Stan Hamilton, Brandon Clark, Jake Hefkin
Throws: Titus Thompson, Jeremy Thompson, Logan Lieb,
Pole Vault: Luke Knipe, Pat Osborne, Dylan Bellissimo, Joe Wasson
Coach Steve Shisler feels the team will be especially strong in the field events. The Little Lions have four returning PIAA qualifiers, including triple jump medalist Brandon Clark.
“Particularly in the jumps, coming off a great indoor season for the jumpers,” Shisler said, “we now add Brandon Clark, a medalist indoors and outdoors last year in the triple jump, back into the group and could have three outdoor medalists in that event alone.”
The one place Shisler isn’t quite as confident – relatively speaking – is with the 3,200 relay team. The Little Lions have been gold-medal contenders each of the last few seasons, but might need a little improvement to get to that standard again.
“Looking forward to the team competing both at practice, and especially in our meet setting this spring,” Shisler said. “Competing hard is all our coaching group ever asks for from all of our student athletes.”
Girls
The Lady Little Lions once again have a tremendous combination of talent and depth to expect another dominating performance in the District 6 meet and have numerous medal contenders at the state meet. State College was second at the state indoor meet this past winter, with 10 medals won.
“Each year we try to capitalize on the strength of our veterans and their big-meet experience,” coach Jenn Evans said. “We have a number of talented young women who have trained and prepared all year long for these types of opportunities, and we are excited that they are ready to have their chance this spring.”
Expected team leaders in events:
Sprints: Taylor Givens, Myca Ingram, Ava Michael, Jessica Lose, Mak Graham, Casie Eifrig, Rachael Spencer
Middle- and long-distance: Elly Haushalter, Esther Seeland, Cailin Saylor, Kileigh Kane, Emma Simon, Emma Maras, Lizzie Gilpatrick, Julia Neely, Gabi Bock
Hurdles: Liana Craig
Jumps: Taylor Givens
Pole vault: Lily Plute, Lyndsey Reed
The Lady Little Lions figure to be strong both on the track and in field events. Returning state medalist Givens, a Penn State commit, will help on both sides with her sprinting and jumping talents. Seeland also will be one of the leaders, a state indoor champion in the 800 earlier this year.
“We have some gals with great talent and some who work hard and have the desire to do big things,” Evans said. “Our coaching staff has the expertise to guide these ladies to realize and achieve their individual goals.”
2018 track & field season
Bald Eagle Area
Head coach: Jeff Jodon (29th season)
Last year: Boys 3-4; Girls 4-3
Assistant coaches: Ron Hoover, Vicki Coffey, Kristen McCarty, Ernest Greene, Shaun Thompson, Janelle Lawson, Mark Leskovansky
Key losses: Boys—Luke Holler, Mike Salvanish, Eli Myers, Austin Klinger; Girls—Lexi Turner, Shauna Moore
Returning letterwinners: Boys—Asher Burkett, Judah Eveleth, Logan Fetzer, Keith Greene, Derek Henry, Noah Hockenberry, Nate Hoover, Nicholas Ishler, Drew Koleno, Jacob Michael, Jakob Ream, Caleb Spackman, Richard Taylor, Nick Turner, Pete Van Cise, Ben Yetsko; Girls—Madelyn Bailey, Alexis Bucha, Morgan Chambers, Kaleigh Cunningham, Sophie Dimitratos, Heather Hewitt, Zoey McHenry, Adazia Mellott, Alyssa Packer, Addison Proctor, Lindsey Reynolds, Emily Shiels, Sierra Surovec, Caitlin Taylor, Katelyn Wible,
Key newcomers: Boys—Jared Gettig, Zachary Brandt, Joseph Lange, Blake Roberts, Nathaniel Spicer, Tony Talarigo, Ryan Taylor, Kaden Bittinger; Girls—Amber Graham, Elyssa Greene, Sarah Holler, Madisyn McAfee, Mia Simoncek, Rachel Venziano, Madison Watkins
Bellefonte
Head coach: Seth Miller (10 th season)
Last year: Girls 5-3 overall, 4-2 Mountain League; Boys 4-4, 4-3
Assistant coaches: Bob Chandler, Chris Freidhoff, Stacey Schellenberg, Bob Bloom, Chris Mitchell, Brittany Henry, Chris Mitchell
Key losses:Boys—James Boland, Michael Fratangelo, Noah Gaus, Nate Wert; Girls—Aubrey Kuhn, Madison Marucci, Samantha McCarthy, Kelsie Richner, Summer Shirey, Mackenzie Swearingen
Returning letterwinners: Boys—Moryelle Fernandez, AJ Hovis, Cole Hovis, Seth Johnson, Max Kroell, Luke Lambert, Daniel Methven, Brett Pope, Andrew Sharp; Girls—Andrea Linn, Katey Morgante, Chelsea Robson, Amber Shirey, Alison Spratt
Key newcomers: Boys—Austen Craig, JD Besch, Jackson Folnsbee, Will Heckathorne, Austin Melius, Logan Naspinski; Girls—Jasmine Kozel, Morgan Zweig, Alyssa Bickle, Gracie Cain, Amaya Rothrock, Abbye Schomer, Sara Tressler.
Penns Valley
Head coach: Kendyl Paolini (fourth year)
Assistant coaches: JD Kubalak, Jess Ranck, and Garrett Milner
Last year: Girls 7-0, Mountain League champions; Boys 4-3
Key losses: Girls—Rebecca Bierly, Maci Ilgen, Kelsey Sweitzer, Alexis Feidler, Sheri Bowersox; Boys—Tim Breon, Conlan Burd, Takoda Bubb, Garrett Fleck, Trevor Fleck, Jared Hurd, Ryan Kensinger, Mark Leiby, Ryan Long, Taran Rowles, Christian Rudolph, Braden Stodart, Colton Wenrick, Marcus Woodford.
Returning letterwinners: Girls—Catherine Bierlein, Saige Corl, Lexi Culver, Millena Dorman, Aliyah Fetterolf, Peyton Homan, Morgan Kerstetter, Sydney Riegel, Alex Witherite, Isabella Culver, Amanda DeGarmo, Paige Kubalak, Marissa Stecko, Mariah Chamberlin, Olivia Swartz; Boys—Mark Bierly, Chris Colwell, Sam Goodwin, Sammy Gray, Haden Stamm, Nic Kubalak, Jeremiah Manning, Kasey Selner.
Key newcomers: Girls—Rylee Arney, Lisa Bierlein, Jadyn Butler, Danielle Fetterolf, Kelsey Hull, Cydnee Witter, Alicia Yoder, Kailee Grenoble, Logan Lamey, Caroline Powell, Rachel Lieb; Boys—Nick Bair, Brendan Colwell, Max Feidler, Alex Hammer, Daniel Kelly, Owen Korman, Richard Luna, Colton Sands, Thad Smith, Nat Dawson, Tristan Klinefelter.
Philipsburg-Osceola
Head coach: Jason McKenzie (second season)
Last year: Boys 1-9 overall, 1-6 Mountain League; Girls 3-7, 1-6
Assistant coaches: Renee Lanager, Roy Warlow, Olivia Sidorick, Stephen Williamson, Andy Bowen, Jacob Krupa
Returning letterwinners: Boys—Reece Yarger, Zach Myers, Justin Hale, Nate Twoey, Dane Soltys, Matthew Shimmel, Cole Hoover, Josh Rea, Zach Thomas, Jimmy Bryan, Ronnie Pinto, Kaleb Richardson, Ben Schiefer, Hunter Wolf, Kaden Vail; Girls—Jordan Day, Aneesa Karimushan, Sydney Holt, Mackenzie Podliski, Kyra James, Lexi Hahn, Jenna Hoover, Tierra Miller, Samantha Bainey, Rachel Burger, Megan Kosut, Alysa Butterworth
Key newcomers: Boys—Mike Askey, Marcus Wisor, Eric Tew, Jon Scott, Tristan Beauseigneur, Nick Keith, Kalob Sperling, Thomas Pelesky, Tyler Doyle, Matthew McClenahan, Aaron Depto, Nick Mostyn; Girls—Loryn Hughes, Hannah Wildman, Maddy Sparks, Azalya Alspaugh, Natalie Shaw, Cece Hite, Jocelyn Hutton, Layla Dixon, Jordyn Williamson, Riley Yurky, Katie Trentham.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy
Head coach: Jayson Jackson (eighth season)
Last year: Boys 0-4, Girls 3-1
Assistant coaches: Sommers Moyer, Nicole Van Thuyne, Nik Christine, Jason Lunn
Key losses: Boys—Michael Peters, Lance Hamilton, Nick DeCarmine, Zach DeCarmine; Girls—Mary Elliott, Monica Surovec, Kate Ott, Grace Cousins, Shannon Brawley.
Returning letterwinners: Boys—Carter Kauffman, Max Wortman, Isaac Hyman, Theo Spychalski, Kaelan Wright; Girls—Sera Mazza, Julia Cusatis, Addie Ebbs, Sarah Watkins, Maggie Urban, Emma Youngmark, Teghan Prospero, Shannon Saclyn, Myah Chappell, Veronica Emigh, Lindsey Carmack.
Key newcomers: Boys—Tyler Emigh, Brendan Scanlon, Jameson Reigh, Tommy DeNezza, Cole Bernier, Leland Calistri, Malachi Duvall, Ethan Kauffman; Girls—Izzy Warren, Clare Marsh, Sloan Dalby, Ruthanna McMurtrie, Addie Strauss, Lexi Kranich, Elizabeth Peters, Sarah Lombardi, Hannah Langelaan, Kaela Meyer, Kathleen Simander, Maggie Mangene, Camryn Eby, Michaela Maynard.
State College
Head Coaches: Boys-Steve Shisler (third season); Jenn Evans (13 th season)
Last season: Boys 6-1, District 6 Class 3A champions; Girls 7-0, Mid Penn Conference champions, District 6 3A champions
Assistant coaches: Artie Gilkes, Joe Sarra, Tom Kleban, Chris Cipro, Rebecca Donaghue, Matt Seeland
Key losses: Boys—Nick Feffer, Joey Feffer, Owen Wing, Chris DiPerna, Ben Oesterling, Matt Russel, Pat Holoviak, Thomas Branstetter, Matt Balogh; Girls—Jordan Bair, Sophie Bollinger, Catherine Curtin, Haley Garvin, Kassidy Kane, Taylor Love, Ellen Maple, Jordi Rohrbach, Ellie Strauss, Zoe Wicks, Hannah Yoder.
Returning letterwinners: Boys—Cohen Russell, Tanner Reed, Terrell Ealy, Radison Hockenbury, Joe Messner, Owen Isham, Mitchell Etter, Chase Longenecker, Stan Hamilton, William Howell, Jake Hefkin, Luke Knipe, Pat Osborne, Joe Brucker, Jeremy Thompson, Titus Thompson, Logan Lieb; Girls—Camryn Bendik, Gabbi Bock, Liana Craig, Erica Feese, Lizzy Fortin, Taylor Givens, Elly Haushalter, Kileigh Kane, Jenna Kokoskie, Jessica Lose, Emma Maras, Ava Michael, Lily Plute, Julia Neely, Noelia Pagano, Lyndsey Reed, Cailin Saylor, Esther Seeland, Emma Simon, Rachael Spencer.
Key newcomers: Boys—Lance Hamilton, Zach DeCarmine, Erik Boethius, Bennett Norton, Jonathan Kondratyev, Henry Ballard, Ari Gluckman, Sam Knipe, Marc Allerheiligen, Jacob Whipple, Conrad Moore, Isiah Edwards, Alex Hynoski.
