The State College Spikes’ Johan Oviedo, seen here in a past game, finished Thursday by allowing nine hits and three runs (one earned) while registering two strikeouts and one walk over 4 2/3 innings. State College fell to Hudson Valley 4-3. Phoebe Sheehan psheehan@centredaily.com

State College Spikes

State College Spikes fall in final inning for second straight night

By Josh Moyer

jmoyer@centredaily.com

August 10, 2017 10:36 PM

UNIVERSITY PARK

One night after falling to Hudson Valley in the final inning, the State College Spikes repeated some unwanted history again Thursday night in a 4-3 loss at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

The Hudson Valley Renegades once again pulled away in the top of the final frame, breaking the tie this time on a sacrifice fly that drove home a player who initially reached base on an error.

Hudson Valley out-hit State College by a 14-4 margin but committed three errors and stranded a dozen runners. All but one Renegades starter finished with a hit.

With the loss, the Spikes fall to 27-23 while the Renegades improve to 25-25.

Player of the game

Hudson Valley center fielder Oscar Rojas: Not only did he tie a game-high three hits, but he also proved to be the hero with the game-winning RBI in the final inning. His sacrifice fly with two base-runners and one out proved to be the difference-maker. Rojas also stole a base in the victory.

Capitalizing on mistakes

Spikes’ fifth inning: Hudson Valley scored three of its runs in the fifth inning, after multiple mistakes by the Spikes. Two of the Renegades’ first three batters reached base on a fielding error and a hit by pitch, and Hudson Valley scored its third run after a wild pitch. Overall in that inning, Hudson Valley managed three runs on two singles and a double.

Roster move

Promotion: State College infielder Evan Mendoza was promoted to Single-A Peoria on Thursday. He was named the New York-Penn League’s Player of the Week the last two weeks, and he was also the league’s batting leader with a .370 average.

Up next

Vermont Lake Monsters at State College Spikes, 7:05 p.m. Friday: State College pitcher Jonathon Mulford (2-4, 5.05) ERA will take on a pitcher to be determined from Vermont. Friday will also serve as Fireworks Night.

  Comments  

