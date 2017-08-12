State College Spikes win over Vermont in extra innings

The State College Spikes were forced to endure a rain delay, a power outage delay and extra innings Friday night — but they didn’t mind the wait in the end as they finished with the 5-4 victory over the Vermont Lake Monsters.
With two outs in the bottom of the 11th inning, State College’s Yariel Gonzalez smacked the game-winning line-drive single to center field to drive in Matt Davis.
The victory came after the game started 30 minutes late due to rain. After the 10th inning, the contest was also delayed after a light bank went out.
For a while, it seemed as if the Lake Monsters were going to take the win in the 10th frame. Vermont struck first in that inning and took a 4-3 lead. But, with two outs in the bottom of the frame, the Spikes responded with a walk and two singles to tie up the contest.
WIth the win, the Spikes improve to 28-23 while the Lake Monsters fall to 27-24.
Player of the game
State College first baseman Yariel Gonzalez: Not only did he hit the walk-off single, but Gonzalez was a force all game long. He finished 2 of 3 at the plate and reached base three other times on bases on balls. He scored two runs, registered the game-winning RBI and did exactly what the Spikes asked of their cleanup batter.
Movin’ on up
Infielder Evan Mendoza: The former State College Spike was promoted earlier this week to Single-A Peoria, and he made his debut for his new team Friday night. In his first-at bat — on his first pitch — he drove a line drive to left field for a single.
Up next
Vermont Lake Monsters at State College Spikes, 7:05 p.m. Saturday: Vermont pitcher Ivan Andueza (6-2, 3.04 ERA) is set to take on State College’s Andrew Summerville (3-0, 1.84 ERA) at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. On average, batters who face the two opposing pitchers are hitting less than .230. Saturday will also feature the Cowboy Monkey Rodeo.
