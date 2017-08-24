State College Spikes slip past West Virginia to stay in postseason race

The State College Spikes are doing all they can to stay in the playoff chase.
The Spikes held off the West Virginia Black Bears 6-5 Thursday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park to take two of three games from the Pinckney Division leaders.
Matt Davis was 2 for 4 with a two-run double to lead the Spikes, who did all their scoring in the first inning.
The Spikes (32-30) are holding on to their postseason hopes, even if they are getting more slight by the day. The defending New York-Penn League champs moved to within three games of the Bears with the win
Player of the Game
Steven Farinaro: The right-handed pitcher worked four innings of relief for the win (2-10). He gave up three hits and a walk while striking out two. He cruised until the eighth when the Black Bears loaded the bases with no out, scoring a run when Raul Siri grounded into a double play.
West Virginia chipped away at the early State College lead with one run in the first, two in the second and another in the third off starter Paul Balestrieri.
Jason Zgardowski worked a scoreless ninth inning for his first professional save.
Nice for starters
The Spikes blasted off with the six-run first on the strength of six hits, four of them extra-base knocks. Scott Hurst ripped an RBI triple, and there were back-to-back-to-back doubles for Matt Davis, J.D. Crowe and Dennis Ortega. Davis knocked in two runs with his two-bagger, while one each were plated by Crowe and Ortega. Yariel Gonzalez also had an RBI single in the frame.
One-inning wonders
After the first, State College mustered just one more hit, a sixth-inning single by Davis.
Play of the Game
Bryce Denton: The Spikes left-fieder made a diving catch of a Deon Stafford sinking line drive in the ninth inning to preserve the lead.
Up next
Williamsport at State College, 7:05 p.m. Friday: The Spikes will send left-handed pitcher Andrew Summerville (3-0, 1.90 ERA) to the mound to face 6-foot-10 lefty Kyle Young (5-1, 3.04).
Comments