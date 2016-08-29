McCarvel, Bautista homer in Spikes’ win over Aberdeen

Already champions of the New York-Penn League’s Pinckney Division, the State College Spikes worked on padding their resume.
Ryan McCarvel and Ricardo Bautista cracked home runs in a 5-2 win over the Aberdeen IronBirds on Monday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.
The Spikes (46-23) won their third straight and moved within two wins of the franchise record for wins in a regular season with seven games left.
McCarvel was 2 for 2, reaching base in all four plate appearances.
Steven Farinaro (9-1) pitched another effective outing for the win.
On the field
Aberdeen struck for a run in the second on Chris Clare’s RBI single.
Then it was time for the State College homers.
McCarvel ripped the first one, a two-run shot in the fourth, under the scoreboard in left-center, his team-leading ninth homer of the year.
Bautista delivered his over the 375-foot sign in right-center, his second homer of the season, for a three-run blast in the sixth.
The IronBirds’ second run came home on a Cole Billingsley RBI double, but left fielder Mick Fennell and shortstop Tommy Edman combined to gun down Collin Woody at the plate to end the inning. Woody was trying to score from first.
On the mound
Spikes: Farinaro was impressive on the mound, even if his personal scoreless streak ended at 14 innings. He gave up five hits and one run with no walks over six innings, striking out five.
Relievers Connor Jones and Eric Carter took care of the final three innings.
IronBirds: Travis Seabrooke (1-7) gave up eight hits and five runs with two walks and no strikeouts over five-plus innings. He was chased after Bautista’s homer.
On deck
Spikes: The teams continue the three-game series at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday. Left-handed pitcher Dewin Perez (3-4, 4.53 ERA) will make the start.
IronBirds: Righty Cody Sedlock (0-1, 3.38) will be on the mound for Aberdeen.
Gordon Brunskill: 814-231-4608, @GordonCDT
