Spikes struggle offensively in loss to Aberdeen

The State College Spikes saw their offense shut down Tuesday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.
A trio of Aberdeen IronBird pitchers held the Spikes to four hits in a 6-1 victory, ending State College’s three-game win streak and Aberdeen’s seven-game losing skid.
Anthony Ray had two of the hits for the Spikes (46-24). Jeremy Martinez doubled and scored the team’s only run. Austin Hays was 3 for 5, including a solo home run, to pace the IronBirds (28-41).
Zack Muckenhirn (5-2) picked up the win in three innings of relief work, Max Knutson earned his first save and State College’s Dewin Perez (3-5) struggled and took the loss.
Odds and ends
Who’s that?: IronBirds first baseman and cleanup hitter Preston Palmeiro should be familiar to baseball fans. His father, Rafael, played for the parent club Baltimore Orioles among his three major league teams in 20 seasons. He was a seventh-round draft pick this year by the Orioles out of North Carolina State.
Who’s that, too?: IronBirds starting pitcher Cody Sedlock should be familiar to Penn State fans. He was a first-round pick this year out of Illinois. Sedlock pitched three scoreless innings, giving up a hit and a walk.
On Deck
Spikes: Right-handed pitcher Greg Tomchick will get the start in the finale of the three-game series at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday.
IronBirds: Righty Cody Dube gets the start for Aberdeen.
Gordon Brunskill: 814-231-4608, @GordonCDT
