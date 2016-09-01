Edman, McCarvel handle Scrappers

Tommy Edman and Ryan McCarvel each chipped in a pair of RBIs, and the State College Spikes defeated Mahoning Valley 8-6 on Thursday night at Eastwood Field.
The Spikes (47-25) had 10 hits, while the Scrappers (35-36) racked up 12. However, Mahoning Valley was 2 for 14 with runners in scoring position and left 16 on base.
Edman led State College at the plate, going 3 for 4 with two runs scored and two runs batted in. The middle infielder took his season batting average up to .298.
McCarvel had a productive night, plating two. He had one hit — an RBI double in the top of the first inning — and walked three times.
Along with McCarvel’s first-inning two-bagger, the Spikes scored on a Jeremy Martinez sacrifice fly and Ricardo Bautista groundout.
Taking a 3-0 lead after the first inning, State College tacked on another run in the second on an Edman sacrifice fly. The shortstop added his second RBI of the night on a single to score Anthony Ray in the fourth frame.
For added insurance, State College put up two runs in the sixth on a McCarvel walk and Vince Jackson sacrifice fly.
Also making a name for himself at the bottom of the order was Ray.
The speedy centerfielder didn’t drive in any runs, but he scored a few. Ray crossed home three times and was 3 for 5 with a single, double and triple.
Not only did the Spikes have a nice night in the batter’s box, but they also did well on the bump.
State College starter Bryan Dobzanski allowed five hits and one run over four innings of work. The right-hander struck out six.
Spikes reliever Max Almonte did well, throwing three scoreless innings and striking out four. He earned the win.
Brady Bowen, though, allowed three runs in 1 1/3 innings. Eric Carter came in to finish out the bottom of the ninth for his eighth save of the season.
State College continues its three-game series at Mahoning Valley at 7:05 p.m. Friday.
