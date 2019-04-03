Letters: Historian Kofman was keen editor; Rep. Borowicz ‘doesn’t have to apologize’

Constituents of Rep. Glenn Thompson hold town hall, without him Marc Friedenberg organized a town hall-type meeting with constituents of Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Howard Township. The congressman was not in attendance, but Friedenberg said the meeting was held to allow people to voice their opinions publicly. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Marc Friedenberg organized a town hall-type meeting with constituents of Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Howard Township. The congressman was not in attendance, but Friedenberg said the meeting was held to allow people to voice their opinions publicly.

Late historian was ‘the consummate editor’





Thanks for the tribute to Nadine Kofman in the Centre Daily Times (Monday) by Jessica McAllister. Many of us who have been praising the life of Nadine Kofman knew of her keen sense of humor and ability to bring local history to light. They may not know her skill as a proofreader of others’ writing. When I was writing my book, “Wounded Lions: Joe Paterno, Jerry Sandusky, and the Crises in Penn State Athletics,” I asked Nadine, the Happy Valley historian, to read my introductory chapter. It was titled, “Life in Happy Valley: The Name and the Paterno Impact.“ Nadine was the consummate editor with her insights into the region and the place of Penn State athletics in it. We were fortunate to have most of Nadine’s 75 years among us in the Nittany Valley.

Job-creating engine warrants more support

One of Pennsylvania’s most powerful job-creation and high-tech economic-development engines is at risk.

The state’s 2019-20 draft budget proposes just $14.5 million for Ben Franklin Technology Partners, which provides early-stage start-ups with funding, business and technical expertise, and access to a network of innovative resources.

The appropriation is about half of the amount that Ben Franklin has received over most of its 35-year history. Reduced funding means reduced returns and fewer opportunities for Pennsylvania.

Videon would not be the company it is today had it not been for Ben Franklin’s support when we launched in 1997. Working from our facility in State College, we now develop software and design hardware for audio/visual products worldwide.

Because of Ben Franklin’s investment and support, our aggregate sales total more than $200 million. We have provided jobs to hundreds of people over the years, paying them well over $100 million in total wages. And we have returned that original investment more than 20 times in taxes to commonwealth.

The Videon story is not unique. The most recent independent economic analysis shows that every dollar invested by the state into Ben Franklin generates $3.90 in additional state taxes, making it a revenue generator for Pennsylvania.

As a business owner, I understand budgets and balance sheets. I also know that smart investment lead to great results. Ben Franklin is exactly that, a smart investment that leads to great results — and lawmakers should work to restore funding this pioneering, highly successful operation.

Friedenberg brings ‘record of achievement’

Across the towns and farms of 12th Congressional District, people are concerned about their health care, the ability to afford a higher education, our crumbling infrastructure and the opioid crises. For too many years, our representation in Congress has ignored these issues while representing special interests. Now we can do something about it. On May 21, at the same time as the primary election, there will be a special election to fill the now-vacated U.S. House seat. Marc Freidenberg is the man for the job; he has a record of achievement to protect our health care to cover pre-existing conditions, provide aid to education to help make college and trade schools affordable, work to fix our roads and bridges and build rural broadband and also solve the opioid crises. The time has come for a change. Let’s elect someone who will represent the people and work for us. On May 21, elect Marc Freidenberg to Congress.

No apology necessary from Borowicz

On March 25, state Rep. Stephanie Borowicz did the opening prayer at the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. She prayed as she would normally do at her church or dinner table. But some members of the House were horrified at the words they were listening to. One person even yelled out during the prayer, “Objection!” She referenced the president of the United States, Gov. Tom Wolf and the nation. Wolf said he was horrified at the words. The prayer wasn’t directed to other religions or persons, but that is how some members took it — personally. Borowicz doesn’t have to apologize to anyone for her words. She said what she believes and is a good Christian woman. The only reason why some people are offended and get scared is because of the words of “Jesus Christ.” God bless Borowicz and her family.