Friedenberg announces candidacy for special election to fill Rep. Marino’s seat

Ferguson Township resident Marc Friedenberg will seek the Democratic nomination for U.S. Rep. Tom Marino’s seat representing Pennsylvania’s 12th District.
Marino, R-Williamsport, announced his departure from Congress Thursday for a job in the private sector.
Friedenberg ran on the Democratic ticket against Marino in the 2018 Congressional election, but lost by almost 80,000 votes. However, he secured 63 percent of the vote in Centre County.
Originally, Friedenberg announced his candidacy against incumbent U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Howard, for a seat in the 5th Congressional District. But in February 2018, months prior to the election, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled the state’s 2011 Congressional map unconstitutional and re-drew all Congressional districts, which ended up splitting Centre County between the new 15th and 12th Congressional districts. Friedenberg then launched his campaign against Marino in the 12th District.
“Following Tom Marino’s resignation, Governor Wolf will call a special election to fill the seat. When that happens, I will work harder than ever to earn the right to be your representative,” said Friedenberg in a statement on his Facebook page, Marc Friedenberg for Congress. “You deserve a representative in Congress who will show up for you. You deserve a representative who’s accountable, honest, and hard-working. You deserve a representative who will fight for your jobs, your healthcare, your kids’ education, and our environment. I am committed to being that representative for you, and never quitting when the going gets tough.”
Friedenberg, a Penn State assistant professor of information sciences and technology, is originally from Northeast Philadelphia and first moved to State College 15 years ago to pursue a master’s degree at Penn State. He holds a law degree from Columbia Law School and worked as a lawyer for three years before moving back to State College to teach.
