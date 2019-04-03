Homepage

Police: Suspect identified in fatal Philadelphia shooting of Penn State sophomore

By The Associated Press

Fernando Salazar The Wichita Eagle
Philadelphia

Police are searching for a man suspected to be the gunman who apparently came to a Philadelphia park in response to a fight between women and then opened fire on a large group, killing the son of a high-ranking city police official.

Captain Jason Smith said 19-year-old Tyquan Atkinson, also known as “Fats,” is being sought in Saturday night’s homicide of 20-year-old Nicholas Flacco, who was a Penn State student.

Flacco, a sophomore majoring in liberal arts, had been enrolled at the University Park campus.

Police say several fights broke out among women in groups in FDR Park and a woman threatened to “call her man.” An armed man later fired twice and left but returned 10 to 15 minutes later and shot Flacco, son of an Internal Affairs commander who was home from college.

It’s unclear whether Atkinson has an attorney; a listed number for him couldn’t be found Wednesday.

Related stories from Centre Daily Times
  Comments  

Read Next

A drunk driver killed this young Miami mother. Her toddler was murdered months later
Video media Created with Sketch.

National

A drunk driver killed this young Miami mother. Her toddler was murdered months later

A motorist will plead guilty to the drunk-driving death of young mother Rachel Foster, 25, whose toddler was later brutally murdered in Texas.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Centre Daily Times content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE HOMEPAGE

Nation & World

Ohio gamer pleads guilty in deadly Kansas hoax case

Nation & World

The Latest: Ohio gamer pleads guilty in deadly Kansas hoax

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service