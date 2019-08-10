Want to go to Grange Fair and not add pounds? Health and wellness events are on the schedule

Eat healthy, live longer Sheran Watkins of the Mississippi State University Extension Service gives seniors some advice on making wise food choices. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sheran Watkins of the Mississippi State University Extension Service gives seniors some advice on making wise food choices.

Fairs are known for a wide selection of unhealthy foods, and the Grange Fair has its fair share of indulgent choices.

Visitors can find milkshakes, giant sodas, deep fried everything, and were even treated last year to a cotton candy burrito.

However, the Grange Fair has been making attempts to offer healthy alternative activities to the usual fair routine.

Among these are a 5K run, fitness classes and a health fair, where attendees can learn more about health and wellness.

One of the people most involved with the health and wellness aspect of the fair is Leslie Richendrfer, who is the wellness director at the Penns Valley YMCA.

The YMCA will be hosting exercise classes at 10 a.m. every day except Sundays, where all fair participants are welcome to join.

And to help first-time competitors at the Grange Fair 5K, which will be held at 7:30 a.m. Aug. 17, Richendrfer and the Penns Valley YMCA have been hosting a class to help people prepare.

“We look at it as a great opportunity to show people that getting into shape can mean a lot of different things and it can be fun,” Richendrfer said.

The health fair is another long-running staple of the Grange Fair.

The Aug. 22 health fair, sponsored by Centre HomeCare, focuses on senior care and health care, and invites local health care companies and organizations to set up tables, give educational presentations and provide health screenings.

This year, the health fair will feature Penn State Extension and Outreach, presenting on healthy food choices.

“We do a blood pressure tent for as long as I can remember,” said Centre HomeCare’s Community Liaison Scott Davidson. “It’s definitely an eye opener when some people see their blood pressures.”

Another opportunity for fair goers to become more educated on healthy eating choices will be the Celebrity Chef Farm to Table series, where local chefs will be teaching cooking classes using only locally sourced food.

“I try to encourage (the chefs) to do things with some of the unusual vegetables that people don’t usually think of,” said Kris McCloskey, entertainment committee chairwoman. “We try to give folks a demo on how to prepare those items and make them tasty without too difficult.”

The Farm to Table series will feature seven cooking classes in total featuring chefs from restaurants such as Harrison’s Wine and Grill and Fasta & Ravioli Co.

For more information on health and wellness events at the fair, including healthy aging bingo and a blood drive, visit https://grangefair.com/health-wellness.