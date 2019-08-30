The Jonas Brothers to show Happy Valley where ‘Happiness Begins’

Penn State coach tweets to Jonas Brothers day before tour stop announcement In a tweet on June 9, 2019, Penn State head football coach James Franklin asked whether the Jonas Brothers would make a stop in State College. Joe Jonas replied with emojis, and the State College announcement came a day later. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In a tweet on June 9, 2019, Penn State head football coach James Franklin asked whether the Jonas Brothers would make a stop in State College. Joe Jonas replied with emojis, and the State College announcement came a day later.

The return of Penn State football isn’t the only thing to look forward in the days ahead in Happy Valley. Pop superstars — and State College fans — Jonas Brothers will pay a visit, a children’s book will come to life on stage and a long-awaited project in Lemont will be unveiled.

The Jonas Brothers: ‘Happiness Begins’ Tour

The biggest Jonas Brothers tour to date, the “Happiness Begins” Tour, is set to stop at the Bryce Jordan Center on Wednesday. The band is on its first tour in more than a decade, and will perform past hits and songs from its new album, “Happiness Begins.”

The band’s famous members — and their famous wives — made a surprise visit at Champs Downtown in April, where Penn State football Coach James Franklin invited the band to join him on the sidelines at Penn State’s next White Out game. While there’s no word yet on if they’ll be taking up that offer, the show at the BJC will come first.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Centre Daily Times content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The brothers will be joined by special guests Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw.

For more information on ticket purchases, visit www.bjc.psu.edu.

‘Matilda The Musical’

At the core of many young adults childhoods lies “Matilda,” a book made into a musical and soon made to be produced by Fuse productions in in Schwab Auditorium from Thursday-Sept. 7th.

“Matilda,” a book written by Roald Dahl, tells the story of a young girl with negligent parents who think she’s a nuisance and a headmistress that is often abusive and cruel to her until one day Matilda discovers she has powers and can fight for herself.

The Fuse Productions show features a local cast, including Fuse veteran Eliza Marcovitch in the title role, and is directed by Fuse Producing Artistic Director Richard Biever.

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Sept. 7 and 2 p.m. Sept. 7.

For more details and ticket information, visit fuseproductions.org.

Lemont Association Pavilion Celebration

After more than a year raising money to enhance musical performances on the Village Green, the Lemont Village Association will unveil the new band pavilion at 4 p.m. Sunday.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will be part of a Raise the Roof celebration at the Village Green, and includes music, drinks and entertainment. The event runs from 2-6 p.m. Sunday.