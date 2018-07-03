When will this heat wave break?

A heat wave currently moving across the northeastern and midwestern parts of the nation is expected to break later this week, AccuWeather says.
Residents of Centre County continued to feel the heat, now in its fourth day, at least through Tuesday. They are advised to limit or reschedule strenuous outdoor activities, find shade and stay hydrated.
Residents are also urged to check on the elderly, sick and those without air conditioning. Children and pets should not be left unattended.
A "significant" break in the heat is slated to sweep in Friday and Saturday, AccuWeather said, as an area of high pressure keeping cool northern air locked up is expected to weaken. This will allow cooler, less humid air to flow into the northeast and midwest, dropping temperatures by 10-15 degrees.
High temperatures have already been blamed for one death in Blair County as a 64-year-old Tipton woman died of heat stroke while working in her garden Saturday.
