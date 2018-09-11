What can $1.5 million do for construction of this local sports center?

The NIttany Valley Sports Centre will receive $1.5 million in state funds to help speed the facility’s construction process.
State Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman, R-Benner Township, said in a press release that the funding will come from the state’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. Established in 1986, the program maintains and constructs “regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational and historical improvement projects.”
“Construction of this facility means year-round training and fitness opportunities for area kids and families,” said Corman, also pointing out the “economic benefits” of investing in such a project.
One of these projected benefits, beside attracting new visitors, will come from visiting teams looking to compete in the facility, Corman said. “As tournament play ramps up, the local economy will receive a boost from those traveling to participate in the activities offered there. It’s a win-win for our community.”
Last slated to open in late 2017, the Nittany Valley Sport Centre has been in various states of bureaucratic planning since plans for the center, to be located at the intersection of Fox Hill and Bernel roads in State College, were first approved in 2014.
The multi-stage project, now entering its second phrase of construction according to the release, has been revised at multiple points.
Original plans for the Sport Centre called for construction of a 84,566-square-foot facility, before being downsized to 68,473 square feet in Feb. 2017. The press release now upgraded the centre’s projected size to 70,000 square feet.
Located in Patton Township, the indoors sports complex will house various athletic activities, tournaments, and competitions. The second phrase of construction, funded by the newly-released state grants, will focus on preparing the area for construction proper.
