Plans revised for Nittany Valley Sports Centre

The Nittany Valley Sports Centre continues to make progress toward its projected late-2017 open date.
The multi-phase project has been updated from its original plans. According to revisions of the development, the proposed 84,566-square-foot indoor sports facility has been downsized to 68,473 square feet in phase one of the project, and the number of parking spaces have been decreased as well to 231.
The other 99 spaces have been moved to the second phase, dubbed Phase 1b. The second phase includes the development of a 64,625-square-foot expansion, according to the updated plans.
Patton Township Manager Doug Erickson said the updated plan has been approved given the developers address comments made by staff in the most recent plan. Local developer Michael Lee is the owner of record on the plans.
Plans for the center, to be located at the intersection of Fox Hill and Bernel roads in State College, were first approved in 2014.
“People have been looking for an opportunity like this,” Erickson said in December. “There have been groups who have had to go out of town to find indoor space for things like soccer in the wintertime.”
Roger Van Scyoc: 814-231-4698, @rogervanscy
