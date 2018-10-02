‘A clean, bright look:’ New dessert shop is coming to downtown Bellefonte

A popular pastry and cake business is coming to a downtown storefront this spring.
The Cakery, owned by Melissa Stitzer and her husband, is moving into a space at 135 W. High St. currently occupied by Bone Bar and Boutique, which is closing in December.
For the past several months, Stitzer has been operating The Cakery remotely, primarily taking orders through her website, Facebook and by email.
Stitzer plans to have a grand opening for The Cakery the Saturday before Bellefonte’s First Sunday celebration in March. At first, she’ll have limited hours Thursday through Saturday, and by summer 2019 she hopes to be operating five days a week.
“I’m just really excited for the new opportunity to share my creativity with the town,” she said.
Stitzer, who is originally from Bradford, has been baking for seven years. Until the beginning of this year, she and her business partner Catie operated a pastry and cake decorating business called M&C Cakery. When her baking partner decided she wanted to go to graduate school, Stitzer found herself at a crossroads.
“I knew I had to make a major decision: whether or not (baking) was something I was gonna continue with, or should I just let it go,” she said. “But I already had invested so much in it, and it’s so much fun, and I really have found my passion ... that I went for it.”
In February, Stitzer and her husband moved from Zion to a house in downtown Bellefonte with an extra kitchen she has been using solely for baking.
“It was just kind of serendipitous how it all worked out,” she said.
The Cakery will feature retail cakes and pastries, custom orders for any occasion and in-house consultations. Stitzer said she plans to sell individual cupcakes, cookies, European pastries and full cakes. Everything she sells individually will also be available in multiples.
The Cakery’s catering services are available for weddings, birthdays, company meetings and other events.
Stitzer said she envisions a “clean, bright look when you walk in” and a casual, inviting atmosphere with limited seating. She also said she would like to showcase local artwork in her storefront.
“I’m really looking forward to creating relationships with the other businesses in town,” she said. “I feel like we’re just a quirky little town; with all the fun little things we have, it gives us a lot of personality, so I’m really excited to join it.”
Comments