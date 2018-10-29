Police release more details in fatal crash that shut down I-80

State police have released more details about a crash between a passenger car and a semi-trailer on Interstate 80 East on Saturday that claimed two lives.

Aybek Kuchkarov, 46, and Patilakhon Omonova, 65, both from Streamwood, Illinois, were killed when their car was struck by a tractor trailer, per WJAC.

According to the accident report from state police at DuBois, Kuchkarov was driving a Toyota Camry eastbound on I-80 in the left lane when he lost control of the car and slid across the right lane into the south berm, then back across both lanes of traffic into the guard rails on the north side. After his car struck the guard rails on the north side, it slid into the right lane where it collided with a tractor trailer driven by Maxie Melford of Hollister, California.

Kuchkarov and Omonova were pronounced dead at the scene by Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer-Snyder, according to police. Kuchkarov was not wearing a seatbelt, police said. The front seat passenger, who was not identified, was transported “with serious injuries” to the hospital by DuBois EMS.

The wreck, which occurred at 9:29 a.m. at mile marker 99.8, shut down I-80 eastbound for nearly three hours, while traffic was rerouted at exit 97. The road was reopened shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday.

Sandy Township Fire Department and fire police, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bloom Towing and Bricen Towing also assisted at the scene.