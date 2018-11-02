See Centre County HS football playoff results

Get the scores from all of the Centre County high school football playoff games in real time Friday night and Saturday at centredaily.com and in the paper Saturday and Sunday. Important: the automated info below has a glitch and is defaulting to show all Friday games. However, Bellefonte is playing Bradford Saturday at 5 p.m at Bald Eagle and Penns Valley hosts Southern Huntingdon County Saturday at 7 p.m.
You can get more coverage of other high school sports throughout the week. And don’t miss football previews Thursday online and in Friday’s paper of the winning teams’ upcoming games next weekend. Here’s how to report scores.
Comments