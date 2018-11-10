Penn State wrestling picks up commitment from Cathedral Prep’s Carter Starocci

A day after losing the commitment of Adam Busiello, Penn State wrestling picked up the decision from another star.
Cathedral Prep’s Carter Starocci announced his decision Saturday afternoon on Twitter.
Starocci is considered No. 3 in the country at 182 pounds, according to FloWrestling and No. 15 overall. His decision comes within days of the early signing period commencing for wrestling.
Starocci is 118-10 heading into his senior year and is the returning PIAA Class 3A 160-pound state champion. He went 46-0 last season.
In the summer between Starocci’s sophomore and junior years, he was a double champion in Fargo. He is projected to wrestle at either 174 or 184 pounds.
Starocci will join the likes of Aaron Brooks, Michael Beard, Seth Nevills and Joe Lee, when the quartet comes off of their greyshirt seasons next year.
