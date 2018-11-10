Highly ranked wrestling recruit flips from Penn State

For nearly three years, four-time New York state champ Adam Busiello had his mind set on wrestling at Penn State.

The Eastport-South Manor product made a verbal commitment to the Nittany Lions back in 2016, just after wrapping up his freshman campaign.

“I knew Penn State was the choice right when I arrived. All the guys made me feel at home. I love the atmosphere of the whole place, the work ethic of everyone on the team was just something you don’t get to see,” he told FloWrestling at the time.

After a visit to Tempe, Ariz., just days before the start of the National Letter of Intent signing period for wrestling on Sunday, the three-time Super 32 champ had a change of heart.





“Wouldn’t change anything that has occurred in my life up to this point and I’m proud to announce that I am in fact headed to ASU to continue my athletic and academic career,” Busiello wrote in an Instagram post Friday evening. “Excited for the future and to be a part of such a powerhouse team. Forks up.”

The senior is ranked No. 8 by FloWrestling at 126 pounds.

Busiello was the lone top-100-ranked recruit in Penn State’s 2018 class; however, several members of Penn State’s top-ranked 2017 recruiting class — Aaron Brooks, Michael Beard, Seth Nevills and Joe Lee — have yet to enroll.