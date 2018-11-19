Bald Eagle and State College football state playoff times and locations set

For Centre County high school football fans hoping to see the area’s two state playoff teams in action, it’s one-stop shopping the day after Black Friday.
Bald Eagle Area and State College both will play at Altoona’s Mansion Park Saturday. The Eagles will take on Sharon in a Class 3A state quarterfinal matchup at 1 p.m., while State College will play in a Class 6A quarterfinal vs. Pine-Richland at 7 p.m.
The BEA-Sharon winner will play Aliquippa the following weekend in the semifinals. The State College-Pine-Richland winner faces the winner of St. Joseph’s Prep and Freedom in the semifinals.
BEA advanced to the quarterfinals with a 35-14 win over Bedford, while the Little Lions dominated Delaware Valley, 56-19.
