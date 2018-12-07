‘Liberal logic,’ a need for volunteers, and more: letters to the editor

‘Liberal logic 101’
The County Board of Commissioners is considering doubling the hotel tax from 2.5 to 5%. [Centre County] boasts one of the lowest hotel taxes in the state; liberal logic 101 mandates that doubling the tax will basically grow the economy.
In typical liberal fashion instead of capitalizing on low hotel taxes they want to raise taxes. To quote the CDT, the CPCVB’s estimate the increase tax would generate $137 million in new visitor revenue and add a measly 320 hospitality jobs. That is awesome; 370 minimum-wage jobs.
“Penn State is the driver.” Really? Who would have known that? If you believe this propaganda I have a bridge in Brooklyn I want to sell you. - John Pierce, Cocoa Beach, FL
‘Desperate for volunteers’
As a frequent “Bell Ringer” I hear wonderful stories praising the wide range of support offered by the Salvation Army. Particularly military veterans from as far back as World War II. This year the Salvation Army is especially busy helping victims resulting from the natural disasters throughout the U.S.
Salvation Army relies heavily on the donations coming to them from the “Red Kettles.” This year the Army is desperate for volunteers to “ring the bells.” Several days in the past two weeks there were no kettles out.! I urge individuals and organized groups to volunteer a couple of hours of their time to be out there to ring the bells. Call the Salvation Army at 814-861-1785. - Richard Shreve, Bellefonte, PA
‘Such cruelty’
Can you imagine the horror? Trapped with no room to move and no chance of escape, you can only watch as the building you’re in burns to the ground. While it’s too late to save the 5,400 turkeys who were burned alive recently in Miles Township — the barn was so crowded, they had less than a foot of “living” space — we can keep more than 200 million others out of harm’s way, and out of the slaughterhouse, by going vegan.
Turkeys are fascinating [creatures] who, like us, have impressive communication skills and distinct personalities. Intelligent, playful and affectionate, they’re protective parents ... and create long-lasting social bonds with each other and humans.
They also experience fear and pain: At the slaughterhouse, they’re hung upside down and dragged through an electrified “stunning tank.” Many are still conscious when their throats are slit — those who don’t die are scalded alive in the defeathering tank. If you want no part of such cruelty, please visit www.PETA.org for a free vegan starter kit. - Craig Shapiro, PETA Foundation, Norfolk, VA
‘The perfect place’
Colleen Williams is right-on [in her CDT letter] to call Good Day Cafe a “wonderful addition” to the neighborhood, as well as an inspiring example of community effort. Good Day Cafe is cozy, yet roomy and airy, with easy-to-read food signage, a welcoming atmosphere -- and something especially kind about the lighting -- comfortable seating, and, to top it off, good food! In short, the perfect place for a relaxing meal or snack. My Butternut Squash soup was delicious. - Grace Lang, State College, PA
‘A sign of great strength’
I feel prompted to write this letter, seeing very great and important men this week shed tears. The tears were not a sign of weakness but of great strength. I think of Jesus; He wept many times showing his deep love for us. May I never become to proud to shed sincere tears. God bless. - Bryan R. Goodrow, Bellefonte, Pa.
