State College jewelry staple announces closing date

After 69 years in business, Moyer Jewelers will close permanently at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 29, owner Lori Moyer said in a Wednesday release.
The long-time family-owned business announced in October its intention to close up shop sometime after the holidays.
“My grandfather loved State College, as do my parents and I,” Moyer said in the initial announcement. “This is home and we’re proud that Moyer Jewelers has been Happy Valley’s premier jeweler for generations of friends and families. It’s a sad and happy time for us. Business has been good, but I’ve been involved in the business since I was 9 years old. We feel the time is right to take a new direction in our lives.”
Since October, the store, which anchors the corner of South Allen Street and East College Avenue in downtown State College, has been clearing the remainder of its inventory with a going-out-of-business sale, marking diamonds and fine jewelry down to record-low prices.
“The sale has been successful, but we still have a good selection of diamond engagement rings, anniversary bands, gemstone rings, earrings and more available at up to 80 percent off,” Moyer said on Wednesday. “This is the last opportunity to acquire the finest jewelry at once-in-a-lifetime prices, because no price beats a going out of business price.”
