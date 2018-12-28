Latest News

Two more Centre County football players named All-State

By CDT Staff

December 28, 2018 02:08 PM

Seen here on offense are Bald Eagle’s two All-State linebackers; Blake Roberts is getting a key block from Kael Gardner. Leo Murray

Two more Centre County football players were named All-State when the Class 5A, 3A, and 1A teams were announced Friday. They join the 10 area players chosen on Thursday.

Bald Eagle Area’s Kael Gardner and Blake Roberts, both seniors, were chosen as All-State linebackers.

Since 2009, sports writers who cover high school football around the Commonwealth have overseen the all-state process. Players are nominated in all six classifications, and then a statewide ballot is issued to afford all writers the opportunity to cast their votes.

Here is the full listing for Class 3 A.

2018 PENNSYLVANIA FOOTBALL WRITERS ALL-STATE TEAM

CLASS 3A

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Lane Voytik, Sharon – 6-1, 200 senior

Cole DeFranco, Notre Dame-Green Pond – 5-11, 190 senior

Eli Kosanovich, Aliquippa – 6-2, 200 senior

Leo O’Boyle, Scranton Prep – 6-8, 225 senior

Adam Cecere, Forest Hills – 6-4, 240 senior



Running Back

Avante McKenzie, Aliquippa – 5-8, 187 senior

Patrick Garwo, Conwell-Egan – 5-9, 210 senior

Jose Lopez, Middletown – 5-11, 190 junior

Max Moyers, Lewisburg – 5-10, 185 sophomore

Jordan Wilson, Sharon – 5-9, 230 senior

Zack Helsley, Mercyhurst Prep – 6-0, 185 senior



Wide Receiver

Logan Lutz, Grove City – 6-0, 180 senior

Will Gipson, Aliquippa – 6-1, 145 senior

David Sanders, Notre Dame-Green Pond – 6-4, 190 senior

Gerald Ross, Loyalsock – 6-2, 175 senior

C.J. Parchman, Sharon – 6-3, 215 junior



Tight End

Shane Kozick, Danville – 6-0, 170 senior



Offensive Line

Dylan Schley, Mercyhurst Prep – 6-4, 285 junior

Austin Weisser, Lewisburg – 6-5, 290 senior

Jack Kempsey, North Schuylkill – 6-5, 275 senior

Ethan Miller, Middletown – 6-2, 205 senior

Justin Kopko, Hanover Area – 6-4, 315 senior

Dorian Jefferson, Sharon – 6-2, 270 senior



Athlete

Nate Boyle, Tamaqua – 5-9, 169 junior

Dayln Brickner, Beaver Falls – 6-1, 170 senior



Specialist Sam Scarton, Hickory – 6-1, 180 senior



Defensive Line

Solvauhn Moreland, Aliquippa – 6-3, 305 senior

Dylan Dailey, Jim Thorpe – 6-1, 215 senior

Cole Senior, Middletown – 6-0, 220 senior

Dwayne Majors, Conwell-Egan – 5-10, 250 senior

Elijah Mike, Aliquippa – 6-1, 305 junior

Cameron Wood, Montoursville – 6-4, 235 junior



Linebacker

Tyler Elsdon, North Schuylkill – 6-2, 215 junior

Tucker Johnson, Scranton Prep – 6-1, 175 junior

Gage Radabaugh, Middletown – 5-10, 180 senior

Dom DeLuca, Derry – 6-5, 225 senior

Kael Gardner, Bald Eagle Area – 6-0, 200 senior

Denver Light, Tyrone – 6-2, 215 senior

Blake Roberts, Bald Eagle Area – 6-2, 190 senior



Defensive Back

M.J. Devonshire, Aliquippa – 5-11, 180 senior

Tysheem Johnson, Neumann-Goretti – 5-11, 180 sophomore

Thomas Pidgeon, Lakeland – 6-0, 165 senior

Steve Smith, Mercyhurst Prep – 6-1, 175 sophomore



Player of the Year: M.J. Devonshire, Aliquippa

Coach of the Year: Mike Warfield, Aliquippa

