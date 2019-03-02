Snowy afternoon, evening to cap weekend in Centre County

A late-weekend weather system appears poised to drop two to four inches of snow on Centre County starting Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow should begin falling in the area about 12 p.m. Sunday, with the heaviest snowfall expected late in the day and into the evening, the weather service said. The precipitation should ease by later Sunday night, but could make roads slippery and reduce visibility, according to a winter weather advisory set by the weather service.

That advisory, which includes Centre, Clearfield, Clinton and Lycoming counties, will be in effect from noon Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday. The weather service forecast one to three inches of snow for the daytime hours Sunday, with one to three more possible Sunday night. AccuWeather said the most likely scenario Sunday in Centre County is three to six inches.

Monday should be partly sunny before a slight chance for snow returns Tuesday, according to the weather service.