No injuries reported as sports car strikes State College building

Nobody was injured after one vehicle crashed into 333 S. Atherton St. on April 5, 2019. State College police are investigating the crash. Photo provided

Nobody was hurt after one vehicle crashed into a building Friday along South Atherton Street in State College, according to the Alpha Fire Company.

Borough police were unable to confirm many of the incident details Friday afternoon, but said the driver of a black Ford Mustang GT lost control of the vehicle while traveling south at 6:50 a.m. and crashed into the building at 333 S. Atherton St.

It’s the same structure that 21-year-old Penn State student Kaijing Tang crashed into in September. He died as a result of the wreck.

Firefighters stabilized the damaged corner of the home’s foundation Friday before the Centre Region Code Administration arrived to evaluate the structural integrity of the building, according to Alpha. The address is listed as a residential, two-story rental home.

Speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash, Alpha said. The crash is under investigation, police said.