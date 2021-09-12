Healthy relationships: Yes, alcohol plays a role in sexual assault, but not the one you might think

It’s that time again. While others are anticipating the cooler days and nights of autumn, the reds and golds of leaves turning, the return of fall sports, those of us who provide sexual assault services experience the onset of fall with something akin to dread. We know that the first few weeks of the fall semester — all across the country, not just here in Happy Valley — will see an increase in the number of sexual assaults.

As reported in the Centre Daily Times recently, there were six sexual assaults reported on Penn State’s University Park campus in August. And those are only the ones that were reported — it likely that the actual number is much higher.

This fall is what experts are calling a “double red zone.” Not only are campuses seeing the usual increase in sexual assaults in the months between the beginning of the semester and Thanksgiving, but given that most schools were virtual last year, there are now two classes of students eager to engage in the “college experience.” And all too often that college experience includes the excessive use of alcohol.

Those of us who work with survivors often are asked, “What about alcohol? What role does it play?” And it is true that alcohol does play a role in sexual assault — but not the one you might think.

The Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape points out that those who commit sexual violence use alcohol and other substances strategically to enhance and exploit vulnerability, to lower their own inhibitions, and to ensure that other people will excuse their actions. Those who commit acts of sexual violence know that alcohol and other drugs cause potential victims to have less control of their body and surroundings, sometimes even to the point of losing consciousness. This is particularly the case with young people who may have little experience with drinking or who are in new or unfamiliar surroundings, like many first year (or now second year) students. Sexual predators use this reality to encourage intoxication in potential victims and to take advantage of young women or men who have had too much to drink.

Lundy Bancroft, author of “Why Does He Do That?”, points out that, “People’s conduct while intoxicated continues to be governed by their core foundation of beliefs and attitudes, even though there is some loosening of the structure. Alcohol encourages people to let loose what they have simmering below the surface.” Alcohol allows the person who commits sexual violence to drop the civilized veneer, lower their own inhibitions and behave in ways that they know are wrong.

Those who use alcohol to facilitate sexual violence also know that alcohol use makes it more likely that others will blame the victim and excuse the perpetrator. They know that when both people have been drinking, others, sometimes even those in authority, take allegations of sexual assault less seriously. Sadly, victims understand this as well. Consequently, it is less likely that someone who has been assaulted while drinking, especially if underage, will come forward and report that assault.

On my most hopeful days, I am grateful that those six victims of sexual assault had the courage to come forward, to seek help, to tell their stories. I am glad that they believed that the systems in place to help them would do so. And we will continue to work so that their faith in us is not misplaced. Every day, however, I am outraged at the reality of sexual assault in our community. Because I know that while many college students are drinking, some of them are planning not just parties but sexual assaults.