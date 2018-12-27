Philipsburg woman killed in tractor trailer crash on Route 322

A Philipsburg woman died from injuries sustained in a head-on crash with a tractor trailer Wednesday night on Railroad Street in Philipsburg.
Taylor Harpster, 27, was traveling east on U.S. Route 322/Railroad Street when, while negotiating a curve in the roadway, her Chevrolet Tahoe crossed into the path of an oncoming tractor trailer driven by Jesse Arroyo, 40, of Lancaster.
911 dispatch called police and fire crews to the scene of a vehicle crash with “heavy entrapment” shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday just west of the Moshannon Valley YMCA.
A rescue truck from Morris Township Fire Company and an engine from the Chester Hill Fire Company assisted in setting up a landing zone for LifeFlight at the former Philipsburg Area Hospital — now Geisinger Medical Center. Harpster was flown by LifeFlight from Geisinger to UPMC Altoona, where she later died.
Route 322 was closed from North Centre Street to East Presqueisle Street for nearly three hours while fire and emergency crews assisted the victim, towing crews cleared the roadway and police investigated.
State police at Rockview, Hope and Reliance fire companies, Moshannon Valley EMS, John Tennis Towing and Emigh’s Towing also assisted at the scene.
