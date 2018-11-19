Taco Inc. now open in Pleasant Gap

Taco Inc., a fast-casual Mexican restaurant, is now open at 113 E. College Ave. in Pleasant Gap, according to a post on its Facebook page.
It’s the second location; the first opened in March in Lock Haven. The building was previously occupied by Little Mamma’s Restaurant, which now operates at 105 S. Main St. (catty-corner to its old spot).
Owner Armando Saldana is originally from Mexico City, and he previously told the CDT that he’s trying to bring Mexican food to small towns that don’t have a lot of eatery options.
The menu includes a variety of tacos — hard tacos, soft tacos, street tacos, walking tacos, you name it — burritos and more.
According to its Facebook, the restaurant is open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday.
Comments