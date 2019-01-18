Is 2019 the year of the smoothie bowl in State College? Frutta Bowls is set to open

Another healthy-eating focused smoothie bowl chain restaurant is coming to downtown State College.
Frutta Bowls, a New Jersey-based smoothie bowl restaurant chain, is opening up a new location on the first floor of The Edge apartment building on Beaver Avenue.
The grand opening, pending inspection, is scheduled for the first week of February, according to Julian Khater, owner of Frutta Bowls State College. With a large presence on social media, the new location has already hired a full staff.
Frutta Bowls specializes in healthy-eating options such as acai bowls, kale bowls, pitaya bowls, oatmeal and smoothies. The restaurant also touts gluten-free, soy-free and dairy-free options.
“We really just want to bring a healthier option while promoting healthy, active lifestyles,” Khater said. “Not just to be in the community but be a part of the community; try to give back.”
At other locations, benefits and fundraisers are held often to benefit the local community, and the State College location will continue that tradition, according to Khater.
Khater said as well that when the business is up and running, it will have a full fledged catering service to up its brand recognition throughout the area. If the demand and the right opportunity is there, Khater said, they would be interested in expanding further into Centre County.
There are nearly 50 Frutta Bowls locations in 14 states, many of which are in college towns similar to State College, such as in College Park, Maryland, Madison, Wisconsin, and Clemson, South Carolina.
Frutta Bowls will be the second acai bowl restaurant to open in State College in 2019 after the opening of Playa Bowls on Calder Way last week.
“This I definitely see as a trend — a good trend,” Khater said. “It’s definitely a good thing that people are starting to be more aware, eating healthy and working out. We’re happy to help with that.”
You can follow Frutta Bowls State College on Instagram @fruttabowls_statecollege and like them on Facebook at Frutta Bowls State College for more information and updates on the grand opening.
