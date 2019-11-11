‘We loved doing this.’ Patton Township store to close after more than a decade in business

Jezebel’s Boutique will close Dec. 21 after being in business for more than 12 years, co-owners Jessie and Patty Stover said.

The mother-daughter duo opened a downtown State College location in 2007 and moved in 2015 to 355 Colonnade Blvd. A lack of customers, who are now buying online, is the reason for the closing, Jessie Stover said.

All Bra Club cards and gift certificates must be used before Nov. 30. The store will no longer accept special orders and all sales are final.

“We would like to thank you for being such wonderful and loyal customers of Jezebel’s Boutique for the last 12 years,” the Stovers wrote in a Facebook post announcing the closing. “It has been our pleasure serving you and we are so glad to have made so many lifelong friends in the process.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The idea for the store was spawned during a 2006 New Year’s Eve family party.

Jessie Stover attended Penn State at the time, but was not sure what path she wanted to take and opted to not finish her classes. Her family was “teasing” her about that decision, though her mom said they were “worried” about her.

“I felt like everyone was picking on me, so I was like, ‘I’ll show you guys. I’m gonna start my own store.’ And they’re like, ‘OK, Jessie.’ ” she said. “The next morning ... (my mom is) making bacon and eggs for everybody and she’s like, ‘I’ll do that with you, if you want.’ ”

They determine the lingerie market in the Centre Region was not filled, so the two began placing orders and opened the store less than five months after their New Year’s Eve conversation.

“I can’t believe we did it,” Stover said of working with her mother. “We’re sad to be closing. We loved doing this.”