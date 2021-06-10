Rita’s Italian Ice has set an opening date for its new location near State College

Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard is scheduled to reopen Tuesday at its new location in Ferguson Township after a nearly yearlong hiatus.

The dessert chain is set to open at 1609 N. Atherton St. Rita’s closed its downtown State College location in July and relocated to “increase visibility and foot traffic,” company spokesperson Madalyn Weintraub wrote in an email.

Eight people are employed at the only Rita’s in Centre County, though Weintraub wrote the Bucks County-based business hopes to double that number.

The shop has outdoor walk-up service and no seating. Hours are set for noon to 10 p.m. daily.

All Rita’s are required to open the first day of March and stay open until at least the third Sunday in September.