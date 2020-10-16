Centre Daily Times Logo
Centre County adds 36 new COVID-19 cases and reports another death, raising toll to 15

Centre County reported 36 new cases of COVID-19 and an additional death Friday, according to the state Department of Health.

There have been 3,650 coronavirus cases reported in Centre County since March 20. Of the cases reported, 3,562 are confirmed and 88 are probable, according to the state Department of Health. To date, 33,027 Centre County residents have tested negative for the novel virus.

Fifteen coronavirus-related deaths have been reported by the DOH, but the county coroner’s office has confirmed 11.

Ten patients are hospitalized due to coronavirus, which is one more than Thursday.

The breakdown of Centre County cases by ZIP code is as follows, according to the DOH:

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.

Pennsylvania reported 1,566 additional positive cases of the coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 179,086. There have been 8,457 deaths in the state due to COVID-19, an increase of 25 from Thursday. To date, 2,103,044 patients have tested negative statewide.

The age breakdown of those who have tested positive is:

