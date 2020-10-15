We Rebuild
Oct. 15 update: Centre County reports 50 new cases of COVID-19, Pa. adds more than 1,500
Centre County added 50 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday to bring the total to 3,614 (3,526 confirmed and 88 probable) since March 20. The state Department of Health has reported 14 COVID-related deaths in the county, while the county coroner’s office has confirmed 11. There have been 32,748 negative tests overall, and nine patients are hospitalized due to coronavirus.
The breakdown of Centre County cases by ZIP code is as follows, according to the DOH:
- 16801 (State College): 2,214 confirmed (20 new cases), 37 probable
- 16802 (University Park): 562 (9 new cases), 1-4 probable
- 16803 (State College): 244 (4 new cases), 13 probable
- 16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 132 (5 new cases), 11 probable
- 16686 (Tyrone): 45 (2 new cases), 1-4 probable
- 16870 (Port Matilda): 33 (1 new case), 1-4 probable
- 16866 (Philipsburg): 31 (1 new case), 1-4 probable
- 16827 (Boalsburg): 30 (1 new case), 0 probable
- 16875 (Spring Mills): 29 (1 new case), 0 probable
- 16853 (Milesburg): 28 (2 new cases), 0 probable
- 16841 (Howard): 26, 1-4 probable
- 16828 (Centre Hall): 24, 1-4 probable
- 16822 (Beech Creek): 14, 0 probable
- 16851 (Lemont): 11, 0 probable
- 16820 (Aaronsburg): 9, 1-4 probable
- 16845 (Karthaus): 9, 0 probable
- 16877 (Warriors Mark): 9, 1-4 probable
- 16666 (Osceola Mills): 8, 1-4 probable
- 16844 (Julian): 8, 0 probable
- 16854 (Millheim): 8 (1 new case), 1-4 probable
- 16860 (Munson): 6 (at least 2 new cases), 1-4 probable
- 16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 6 (1 new case), 1-4 probable
- 16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 5, 1-4 probable
- 16872 (Rebersburg): 5, 1-4 probable
- 16804, 16826, 16829, 16832, 16852, 16856, 16874, 16882: 1-4 cases each
The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.
Pennsylvania added 1,598 cases to bring the statewide total to 177,520. There have been 2.09 million negative tests, and an estimated 80% of patents have recovered. Statewide, there have been 8,432 deaths, an increase of 21 from the previous day.
The age breakdown of those who have tested positive is:
- Approximately 1% are 0-4
- Nearly 2% are 5-12
- Nearly 5% are 13-18
- Nearly 14% are 19-24
- Nearly 36% are 25-49
- Approximately 21% are 50-64
- Approximately 21% are 65 or older
As of Thursday, Centre County has had a total of 60 cases in residents and 36 cases in employees of 11 nursing and personal care homes. Statewide, there have been 24,213 resident cases and 5,332 employee cases at 1,014 facilities in 61 counties.
