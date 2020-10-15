Oct. 15 update: Centre County reports 50 new cases of COVID-19, Pa. adds more than 1,500

Centre County added 50 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday to bring the total to 3,614 (3,526 confirmed and 88 probable) since March 20. The state Department of Health has reported 14 COVID-related deaths in the county, while the county coroner’s office has confirmed 11. There have been 32,748 negative tests overall, and nine patients are hospitalized due to coronavirus.

The breakdown of Centre County cases by ZIP code is as follows, according to the DOH:

16801 (State College): 2,214 confirmed (20 new cases), 37 probable

16802 (University Park): 562 (9 new cases), 1-4 probable

16803 (State College): 244 (4 new cases), 13 probable

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 132 (5 new cases), 11 probable

16686 (Tyrone): 45 (2 new cases), 1-4 probable

16870 (Port Matilda): 33 (1 new case), 1-4 probable

16866 (Philipsburg): 31 (1 new case), 1-4 probable

16827 (Boalsburg): 30 (1 new case), 0 probable

16875 (Spring Mills): 29 (1 new case), 0 probable

16853 (Milesburg): 28 (2 new cases), 0 probable

16841 (Howard): 26, 1-4 probable

16828 (Centre Hall): 24, 1-4 probable

16822 (Beech Creek): 14, 0 probable

16851 (Lemont): 11, 0 probable

16820 (Aaronsburg): 9, 1-4 probable

16845 (Karthaus): 9, 0 probable

16877 (Warriors Mark): 9, 1-4 probable

16666 (Osceola Mills): 8, 1-4 probable

16844 (Julian): 8, 0 probable

16854 (Millheim): 8 (1 new case), 1-4 probable

16860 (Munson): 6 (at least 2 new cases), 1-4 probable

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 6 (1 new case), 1-4 probable

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 5, 1-4 probable

16872 (Rebersburg): 5, 1-4 probable

16804, 16826, 16829, 16832, 16852, 16856, 16874, 16882: 1-4 cases each

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.

Pennsylvania added 1,598 cases to bring the statewide total to 177,520. There have been 2.09 million negative tests, and an estimated 80% of patents have recovered. Statewide, there have been 8,432 deaths, an increase of 21 from the previous day.

The age breakdown of those who have tested positive is:

Approximately 1% are 0-4

Nearly 2% are 5-12

Nearly 5% are 13-18

Nearly 14% are 19-24

Nearly 36% are 25-49

Approximately 21% are 50-64

Approximately 21% are 65 or older

As of Thursday, Centre County has had a total of 60 cases in residents and 36 cases in employees of 11 nursing and personal care homes. Statewide, there have been 24,213 resident cases and 5,332 employee cases at 1,014 facilities in 61 counties.