Oct. 24 update: Centre County adds 81 new cases of COVID-19; Pa. has 2,043 new positives

Centre County reported 81 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, according to the state Department of Health, while more than 2,000 cases were added statewide.

Centre County’s total is now 3,989 (3,853 confirmed and 136 probable) since March 20. There have been 35,189 negative tests.

According to the state dashboard, 15 patients are hospitalized due to coronavirus, with no ventilators in use. That number is the same as Friday, when Mount Nittany Health announced it had reached a record number of COVID-19 positive inpatients.

The state lists 16 deaths in Centre County, 12 of which were residents of nursing and long-term care homes. As of Saturday, there are 114 resident cases, an increase of 14 from the previous day, and 40 staff cases in 12 facilities.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code is as follows, according to the DOH:

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Pennsylvania and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

16801 (State College): 2,394 (51 new cases)

16802 (University Park): 615 (11 new cases)

16803 (State College): 261 (4 new cases)

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 163 (8 new cases)

16686 (Tyrone): 64 (2 new cases)

16870 (Port Matilda): 38 (1 new case)

16827 (Boalsburg): 36 (1 new case)

16866 (Philipsburg): 33

16828 (Centre Hall): 34 (1 new case)

16875 (Spring Mills):32 (1 new case)

16853 (Milesburg):30

16841 (Howard): 27

16822 (Beech Creek):15

16851 (Lemont): 12

16820 (Aaronsburg): 10

16854 (Millheim): 10

16845 (Karthaus): 9

16877 (Warriors Mark): 11

16666 (Osceola Mills): 8

16844 (Julian): 8

16804 (State College): 7

16860 (Munson): 6

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 6

16872 (Rebersburg): 6

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 5

16826 (Blanchard): 5

16829 (Clarence): 5

16677, 16832, 16852, 16856, 16859, 16874, 16882: 1-4 cases each

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.

Pennsylvania added 2,043 cases Saturday to raise the statewide total to 192,622. Daily increases are now comparable with those in April, according to a DOH news release.

There have been 2.2 million negative tests and an estimated 78% of patients have recovered. There have been 8,654 deaths statewide, including 29 new fatalities.

The age breakdown of those who have tested positive overall is:

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER